Reports finds 27 state governments behind on filing financial data
Twenty-seven local governments failed to file one or more of three financial documents required by the state, according to a report by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
The three filings are Annual Financial Reports, Constitutional Tax Limit forms, and Property Tax Cap reports.
“Failing to file for three or more years calls into question the financial position of the locality as well as the effectiveness of the local government’s financial management,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “When a local government fails to keep this public information current and accessible, it undermines confidence and accountability.”
Bill would require separate entity to oversee early childhood programs
A bill under consideration by the Senate Children and Families Committee would establish a separate division to address early childhood.
Senate Bill S4535A, sponsored by Sen. Kevin Parker, has been introduced in previous sessions but not passed. The Early Childhood Advisory Council “is doing important work” but has limited reach, according to the bill.
If passed, a statewide assessment of programs would be done before January 2021.
Renewable energy projects expected to produce 1,278 megawatts
Twenty-one solar, wind and energy storage projects in upstate New York will bring 1,278 megawatts of clean energy to the state, according to information from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The projects are expected to create 2,000 long and short-term jobs and $2.5 billion in investments. The employers will be required to pay workers the prevailing wage set by the New York State Department of Labor.
“To achieve New York's nation-leading goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ramp up renewable energy, we must tap into our state's wind and solar energy potential,” Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said.
The projects are part of Cuomo’s goal for New York to obtain 70 percent of its energy from green sources by 2030.