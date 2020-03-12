Report shows 60 percent of N.Y. homeless shelters are unsafe
Sixty percent of New York’s homeless shelters are unsafe, according to an audit released by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
The report looked at 150 shelters visited during the spring of 2019. Some of the shelters had mold, bug problems and lacked smoke detectors.
The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance needs to do a better job overseeing the shelters, DiNapoli said.
“New York’s homeless population deserves to be housed in a safe and dignified setting,” DiNapoli said.
DiNapoli made several recommendations that include making sure any violations are fixed and improving OTDA policies involving violations.
$1.4 million in workforce development grants announced
Twelve businesses, colleges and organizations will share $1.4 million in grants that are part of the $175 million Workforce Development Initiative.
These grants will train 1,000 workers in fields such as culinary arts, healthcare, project management and transportation.
“As our economy continues to grow and technology rapidly changes, the Workforce Development Initiative is critical in preparing our workforce and employers to meet the needs of that evolution,” Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said.
About 9,200 New Yorkers are expected to benefit from the grant, which was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last May.
Ten projects to receive money from the Better Buffalo Fund
One-hundred and twenty-nine residential units and more than 183,078 square feet of storefront and commercial space will be renovated with money awarded from the Better Buffalo Fund.
The $5.89 million will be split between 10 projects, according to an announcement by the governor's office.
The Better Buffalo Fund is a $40 million investment by the state. This is the fourth funding round, and it is focusing on an area that includes Broadway and Main streets.
“The Better Buffalo Fund is bringing back forgotten neighborhoods so that the people who lived there all their lives can continue to be proud and raise their families there," Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "I ride my bike around the city traveling through the neighborhoods, and can feel an energy and electricity that wasn't there during my years as a child or young adult raising my family.”