Senate Health Committee to revisit prescription drug pricing bill
A bill that would give the attorney general the authority to prosecute prescription drug companies accused of price gouging will be discussed by the Senate Health Committee on Tuesday.
Senate bill S1798, sponsored by Health Committee Chairman Gustavo Rivera, passed the Senate in June but died in the Assembly.
The bill also would require drug companies to notify state officials before the price of any drug is raised by more than 100 percent in a 12-month period.
The Senate Health Committee meets at noon Tuesday.
State officials creating unconditional travel insurance
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Department of Financial Services (DFS) is authorizing an unconditional travel insurance program.
“They have travel insurance programs but they normally exempt epidemics, diseases, etc...,” Cuomo said in a statement. “[DFS Superintendent Linda Lacewell] is going to authorize an unconditional travel insurance program so if you buy this insurance, you cancel for any reason, including anything related to the coronavirus, you can get the full amount of your airline ticket back and we think that will provide comfort and encourage people.”
The program is in response to the COVID-19 virus. So far, 105 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus.
Committee to consider bill making single-use bathroom gender-neutral
The New York State Assembly’s Governmental Operations Committee will discuss a bill to make single use bathrooms in some places gender neutral.
The bill was introduced last year by Assemblyman Daniel O’Donnell. If the bill passes, single use bathrooms in “school districts, charter schools, SUNY, CUNY, community colleges, restaurants, bars, mercantile establishments, factories and state owned or operated buildings” would become gender neutral.
O’Donnell noted in the bill that California passed a similar law.
“We must acknowledge that this issue is not about bathrooms, but is instead about fighting for a person's right to exist in the world free from harassment and discrimination,” O’Donnell said in the bill’s memo.
The Governmental Operations Committee meets Tuesday.
New York hopes to attract Israeli companies with competition
The New York Power Authority-Israel Smart Energy Challenge will award $2.5 million to Israeli companies that offer clean energy solutions, according to information from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Some of the solutions under consideration include electric vehicle charging, cybersecurity, blockchain and use of drones/autonomous robots in power systems.
"Israeli companies are developing new technologies with the potential to take us into the next generation of resilient, renewable and affordable energy systems, and we look forward to building the new partnerships that will get us there, together,” Cuomo said.
Interested companies can submit their application online until April 20.