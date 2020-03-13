Senate passes bill encouraging voter registration in high schools
The New York Senate passed the School Voter Registration Access Program to encourage more young people to vote.
Schools with students in grades 10 to 12 are eligible to establish voter registration programs and educational opportunities. The bill also requires all schools to offer registration programs.
“Schools are uniquely situated to ensure that all students have the opportunity to register to vote and to instill in young people the notion that their voice matters in the political process,” said Sen. Shelley Mayer, chairman of the Senate Education Committee. “We must do more to engage young people and assure them that their voices are needed to shape society.”
The bill is now in the State Assembly.
State officials urge residents to be aware of census scams
As the census begins, officials with the Department of State are warning New Yorkers to be protect themselves from fraud.
Census workers will be going door to door this month, but they will not ask to enter your residence, according to a news release. They also never ask for a Social Security number or about immigration status.
Residents are also asked to be aware of emails claiming to be from the census.
“The use of any website that mentions being affiliated with the U.S. Census should be verified,” State Department officials said in the news release. “The easiest way to verify the site is to check if the address includes '.gov,' as only official U.S. and state government websites can use ‘.gov.’”
Anyone who suspects fraud can call the Census Bureau at 800-923-8282.
Assembly speaker proposes $450 million plan to address homelessness
A five-year plan by Speaker Carl Heastie and Social Services Committee Chair Andrew Hevesi would create a statewide task force to address homelessness in New York.
The plan requires a $450 million investment that would be distributed to counties to create permanent housing instead of emergency shelters.
"Homelessness in New York is at the highest level since the Great Depression and it is still growing rapidly," Hevesi said. "This program will allow us to stop the growth of homelessness and ensure that New Yorkers have access to safe affordable housing so that we can engage in meaningful discussions regarding how to help New Yorkers escape the cycle of poverty."
The proposal is part of the Assembly’s budget package and will need Assembly and Senate approval.
– The Center Square