Legislation to require back seat passengers to wear seat belts passes
The New York Senate passed a bill that requires all vehicle passengers over the age of 16 to wear a seat belt, including those in the back seat.
“Numbers do not lie,” Sen. David Carlucci, the bill’s sponsor, said. “If you fail to buckle up in the back seat, experts say you are 2 times more likely to be killed and 8 times more likely to be seriously injured.”
The bill passed the Assembly and is heading to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s desk.
Comptroller says PSC failing to monitor Charter, other utilities
A report from State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli criticizes the Public Service Commission (PSC) for its oversight of Charter Communications and other utilities.
“PSC lacked critical equipment to do its job and rarely inflicted financial consequences when companies did not deliver,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “This has to change.”
The audit was completed at the request of Hudson Valley lawmakers who were concerned about substandard internet service. Charter made 10 promises as a condition of its 2016 merger with Time Warner Cable, but four of those have not been met, the audit said.
LaGuardia renovations include partnership with Public Art Fund
The Public Art Fund is partnering with Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to provide large-scale art at the renovated Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport.
An $8 billion renovation project is currently underway that will add two new concourses, 35 new gates and a new arrivals/departures hall, where the art will be displayed.
Art from Jeppe Hein, Sabine Hornig, Laura Owens and Sarah Sze will be featured in the newly renovated terminal, according to information from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The terminal’s new departures and arrivals hall is scheduled to open later this year.
Senators, local officials rally for better roads
Hundreds of local officials attended a rally in Albany calling for more funding for local roads and bridges.
A 2017 report from State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the state’s bridges need $27.4 billion in repairs. The state has the 12th highest number of deficient bridges in the U.S., according to TRIP, a Washington, D.C.-based national transportation research nonprofit.
A coalition of senators and assemblymen led by Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, and Assemblyman Phil Palmisano R-Corning, are asking for an increase in the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program by $150 million.
– The Center Square