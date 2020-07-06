(The Center Square) – New York's City Council recently opted against an amendment that would have reduced interest rates on late property tax payments from 18 percent to 0-to-2 percent in an attempt to help out burdened residents struggling during the pandemic economic slowdown.
“The city does not have to rely on New Yorkers to fund a loan-sharking operation, in essence, with these usurious rates,” Kalman Yeger, the city councilman who proposed the amendment, recently said during a council meeting, according to the New York Post.
City Councilman Robert Holden backed Yeger’s amendment, arguing the high late fees only give another reason for middle class residents to leave the city.
“The middle class in this city continues to be treated as a cash cow,” Holden said at the meeting. "It’s no wonder people are fleeing the city."
As the meeting progressed, mayoral aides sent text messages encouraging lawmakers to vote against Yeger’s amendment, the Post reported.
“This Kalman floor amendment is crazy,” read one text obtained by the Post. “It will bankrupt the city and we will have no money for services.”
One councilman felt like the text messages were proof that the city was soaking property owners struggling to pay real estate taxes.
“Instead of working with them and helping them in their time of need, we double down and punish them,” Mark Gjonaj, D-Bronx, told the Post. “For this administration to be sending out a text message putting fear that we’ll bankrupt the city of New York on penalties reiterates the fact that they are hopeful and they are counting on New Yorkers not being able to pay their real estate taxes so they can benefit from the high interest rates.”
Laura Feyer, spokeswoman for the mayor, told the Post that the amendment would make it more difficult for New York to provide services amid a staggering revenue loss.
“The city is facing a projected $9 billion loss in tax revenue over this year and the next and spending what money we have to help New Yorkers rebuild after a global pandemic,” Feyer said.
Yeger’s amendment failed in a 13-34 vote.