(The Center Square) - A staffing shortage at Rikers Island Correctional Center that triggered a disaster emergency issued by the governor in 2021 has led to a huge increase in overtime hours by city of New York corrections employees.
The city of New York's Department of Corrections had 5.37 million hours of overtime in fiscal year 2022 and paid $259.8 million in overtime to its 12,279 employees that year. The amount of hours of overtime in FY 2022 was a 62% increase from the previous year. In FY 2021, the city paid out $148.7 million in overtime to its Department of Corrections employees.
The data on overtime was released by the city on its website.
There were 13 city of New York employees who logged in more than 3,000 hours of overtime in FY 2022. All of them worked for the Department of Corrections in the Queens location. The highest amount of overtime worked was 3,692.9 hours by one corrections officer and 3,617.63 hours by another corrections officer.
The city's media relations department did not respond to an email from The Center Square asking how overtime was calculated.
A senior stationary engineer made $231,869 in overtime that boosted his gross earnings to $383,832. That employee's overtime pay was the highest in the city's Department of Corrections.
Janine Kava, spokeswoman for the governor's office, said the executive order for Rikers Island is still in effect. That emergency order says the staffing shortage has led to "an unsafe, life-threatening environment for both the inmates and the staff." The executive order also stated a federal monitor found a "pervasive level of disorder and chaos" in the correctional facilities.
Kava referred questions on overtime costs and staffing to the city's corrections department.
The New York City's corrections department responded to an email requesting information but didn't respond to a follow-up email.
Rikers Island has eight facilities that house inmates.