Everyone remembers the catastrophic housing crisis that hit this country like a tsunami back in 2008. What some people have forgotten is how our most respected financial institutions, in the months and years leading up to the crisis, were handing out the very highest ratings – AAA is the gold standard – to the bonds that underlaid the subprime mortgage market. All the experts agreed, in other words, that there was nothing to worry about. Perversely, though, these experts' “credibility” was grandfathered into the system. The data itself, which was flashing red warning lights and setting off klaxon alarms all over the place, no longer mattered – to them or to anyone else.
The end result? The housing bubble burst, millions lost their homes (and/or jobs), trillions in real estate value was wiped out, and only recently have some markets fully recovered.
It's a cautionary tale about the dangers of flawed analysis and faulty measurement, not to mention institutional complacency. And the bad news is that lately we've been repeating some of the same mistakes.
This time it's the thriving New York state entertainment industry that's on the hook. Roughly 60,000 jobs and more than $12 billion in wages are at stake in the TV and film sectors alone in New York, the country's second biggest entertainment powerhouse. New York's economy took a beating during the pandemic, as everyone knows, so maintaining the robustness of our large and dynamic television, film, and digital entertainment industry is paramount. To do so, however, advertisers, producers, and giant media companies – many headquartered right here in New York – need to know which shows are succeeding, and which are failing. They need to know if and when their programming connects with the American people.
To solve this problem, the Nielsen Company has for decades been studying Americans' viewing habits, mostly in their own homes, using special equipment that records what select families watch. It's a system that seemed to work great back in the '60s and '70s, when everyone watched broadcast TV, because, in terms of home entertainment, it was one of the only games in town. Since the 1980s, though, technological and social changes have revolutionized the entertainment industry, particularly television. A growing chorus of voices within the industry has been criticizing Nielsen for sticking to its time-tested, but arguably obsolete, methods of measuring “audience reach.”
During the pandemic, these rumblings of criticism became a deafening roar. Nielsen not only failed to update adequately its methodology to account for the incredibly diverse ways in which Americans now access television programs – from streaming services to smartphones – but it also suspended its home visitations, causing its estimates of viewership to become less reliable than ever. Nielsen actually claimed that overall TV ratings went down at a time when untold millions of Americans were under lockdown, despite the fact that numerous trustworthy measures were indicating the exact opposite. Eventually Nielsen itself had to apologize for the failures in its analysis and reporting. These apologies did little to help the entertainment industry, though, which lost hundreds of millions of dollars because of the negative implications that Nielsen’s inaccurate ratings estimates had for TV advertising sales. For New York, that meant job losses and show cancellations – on top of one of the worst recessions in the state's history.
The root of the problem is the fact that for decades Nielsen was the only company accredited by the official Media Rating Council and authorized to publish television ratings. Its credibility, like that of the big banks and Wall Street firms back in 2008, was grandfathered in. Even when Nielsen got it wrong, most industry experts still deferred to its supposed wisdom.
At least they did until recently.
On Sept. 1, the Media Rating Council, under pressure from major entertainment industry players, made the momentous decision to suspend Nielsen's accreditation. During this “pause,” Nielsen will have a chance to right the ship, while a host of new, dynamic, and incredibly creative companies will have a golden opportunity to compete in the ratings game on an even playing field for the first time ever.
These developments are immensely promising. Prior to the suspension, it sure looked as if we were headed for a “Ratings Bubble,” i.e., a crisis of confidence in the current ratings system so severe that it could have jeopardized the very survival of some big entertainment companies. Thousands of New Yorkers could have lost their jobs (many already have), because advertisers, producers and media companies had foolishly placed all their ratings eggs in the same Nielsen basket.
Kudos to the Media Rating Council, therefore, for doing what needed to be done. It was high time they allowed for some novel approaches in ratings measurement.
Let's hope there will be no backtracking. Never again should we go back to the bad old days of “Nielsen or bust.”
At least for now, the New York entertainment industry can breathe a sigh of relief.