Members of the Orthodox Jewish community wait for school buses to collect them in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Hundreds of businesses in New York City neighborhoods where COVID-19 cases have spiked were supposed to be closed Thursday by order of the governor, but in Brooklyn's Borough Park section, some merchants subject to the shutdown order appeared to be operating as usual at midday, including a barber shop, cell phone stores and a toy store.