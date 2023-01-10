FILE - Zach Clapp, a nurse in the Pediatric Cardiac ICU at Mount Sinai Hospital, signs a board demanding safe staffing during a rally by NYSNA nurses from NY Presbyterian and Mount Sinai, March 16, 2021, in New York. With a strike deadline looming, contract negotiations continued Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, between three New York City hospitals and the union representing nearly 9,000 nurses prepared to walk out on Monday, Jan. 9, union officials said. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)