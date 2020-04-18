(The Center Square) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Saturday urged residents to take photos of people violating social distancing requirements and report them to the city in an effort to continue mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
"Thank you everyone who's done it the right way," de Blasio said in a video posted on Twitter Saturday morning. "But we still know there's some people who need to get the message. And that means sometimes making sure the enforcement is there to educate and make clear we've got to have social distancing.
"When you see a crowd, when you see a line that's not distanced, when you see a supermarket that's too crowded – anything – you can report it right away so we can get help there to fix the problem," he added.
De Blasio said "it's as simple as taking a photo," adding that photos of violators along with their location can be texted to a city number.
"We will make sure that enforcement comes right away," he said.
"Sending that photo in is going to make sure that people are kept apart and that's going to stop the disease from spreading and that's going to save lives," the mayor said.
The announcement was heavily criticized and mocked on social media.
New York City has 126,368 coronavirus cases, with 33,079 hospitalizations and 8,448 confirmed deaths, according to the latest available data.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday said that while the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are down, more testing across the state is needed before the state's economy can begin to reopen.
"If you look at the past three days you could argue that we're past the plateau and we're starting to descend," Cuomo said. "Hospital numbers are down. Good news. Emergency rooms have fewer people in them. ... ICU admissions are also down. Incubations are down, which is very good news."