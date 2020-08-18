(The Center Square) – Two weeks after establishing checkpoints to monitor for people coming from COVID-19 hot spots, New York City is taking extra steps in an effort to keep the virus from spreading.
On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order requiring the city’s hotels and other short-term rental providers to get a completed identification form from their guests before allowing them to stay.
“A lot of people haven't gotten the message,” de Blasio said Tuesday just before he put pen to paper. “A lot of people don't necessarily take it as seriously as they need to. So, we're going another step today.”
The city, as well as New York state, New Jersey and Connecticut, require individuals coming from a known coronavirus hot spot state to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival. While there are some exceptions, the order goes for both visitors from those states and local residents who traveled there.
Later in the day, officials from the tri-state region announced the list of hot spot states had been expanded to include 34 states and Puerto Rico.
Sheriff Joseph Fucito said that failure to comply with the quarantine order is a class B misdemeanor, which under New York law means serving up to three months in jail or a one-year probation sentence and facing a $500 fine. A mandatory confinement may also be put in place until a violator completes the requirements of the order.
“For travelers, this is a threshold moment,” Fucito said. “What you do and how you act can save someone's life. So, please take a moment and put a stranger's needs before your own desires.”
The random checkpoints will also continue, the sheriff said.
City officials said that about 20 percent of the COVID-19 cases identified over the past month have been tied to someone who recently took an out-of-town trip.
“That is one of the reasons the mayor has been so forceful in his approach to making sure that we identify people who've traveled and that we monitor them to make sure they don't develop illness and spread it here in New York,” said Dr. Jay Varma, a senior public health adviser to de Blasio.
The mayor also shed some insight as to when gyms may open in the city.
On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the exercise facilities could reopen as early as next Monday at 33 percent capacity provided everyone wears masks at all times. Other steps, including updating ventilation systems and disinfecting equipment after each use, will also be necessary. Local authorities must sign off on each gym’s reopening, and the fitness centers will reopen by Sept. 2.
On Tuesday, de Blasio said local gyms will reopen on the latter date, noting the discretion Cuomo gave local governments. With schools getting ready to open on Sept. 10, the city’s inspectors are focusing on them and child care centers first.
“We're going to work through how to balance that, but there's no question in my mind, most important thing we can do with our health inspectors is focused on child care centers and schools,” he said.