(The Center Square) – Stuyvesant High School, where the average SAT score is 1480, was ranked the best public high school in New York, according to a review of school data by the website 24/7 Wall St.

The school in New York City has an enrollment of 3,319 students and its average graduation rate stood at 99%, the analysis said. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed information from the data clearinghouse Niche, including teacher absenteeism, test scores and parent surveys, to carry out the study.

Only about one-third of public school students entering high schools around the nation are ranked proficient in math, the National Assessment of Educational Progress reports. And 32% of those students are considered proficient in reading, the analysis states.

Nearly 50% of the schools on the list are classified as charter or magnet schools, according to the study. Such schools tend to be more selective in admissions and receive additional funds through private donations, 24/7 Wall St. reported.

Such schools also tend to be in relatively higher-income areas where parents and adults more often have a bachelor’s degree than the nation as a whole, according to the analysis.

Best Public High School in Every State

StateBest High SchoolLocationNumber of StudentsStudent-Teacher RatioAvg. SAT ScoreAvg. Graduation Rate
AlabamaLoveless Academic Magnet Program High SchoolMontgomery51315-to-1136095%
AlaskaMat-Su Career & Tech Education High SchoolWasilla70118-to-1118095%
ArizonaBASIS ScottsdaleScottsdale1,08111-to-1148095%
ArkansasHaas Hall AcademyFayetteville46616-to-1132095%
CaliforniaHenry M. Gunn High SchoolPalo Alto2,00619-to-1141096%
ColoradoCherry Creek High SchoolGreenwood Village3,72021-to-1134094%
ConnecticutStaples High SchoolWestport1,85812-to-1129099%
DelawareCharter School of WilmingtonWilmington97219-to-1135099%
FloridaPine View SchoolOsprey1,92517-to-1138095%
GeorgiaGwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & TechnologyLawrenceville1,09817-to-1137095%
HawaiiMililani High SchoolMililani2,61618-to-1116094%
IdahoBoise Senior High SchoolBoise1,49618-to-1126091%
IllinoisIllinois Mathematics and Science AcademyAurora64712-to-1145099%
IndianaSignature SchoolEvansville39014-to-1135095%
IowaWest Senior High SchoolIowa City1,51519-to-1139096%
KansasBlue Valley North High SchoolOverland Park1,46916-to-1138097%
KentuckyduPont Manual High SchoolLouisville1,91918-to-1138097%
LouisianaBenjamin Franklin High SchoolNew Orleans99520-to-1134095%
MaineMaine School of Science & MathematicsLimestone1277-to-1141090%
MarylandPoolesville High SchoolPoolesville1,18519-to-1140098%
MassachusettsMassachusetts Academy of Math & ScienceWorcester9816-to-1148090%
MichiganInternational AcademyBloomfield Hills1,37118-to-1140090%
MinnesotaMinnetonka Senior High SchoolMinnetonka3,28020-to-1135097%
MississippiMississippi School for Mathematics and ScienceColumbus23811-to-1136095%
MissouriClayton High SchoolClayton90012-to-1131099%
MontanaBozeman High SchoolBozeman2,20416-to-1130088%
NebraskaMillard North High SchoolOmaha2,57318-to-1138093%
NevadaDavidson AcademyReno1895-to-11500N/A
New HampshireHanover High SchoolHanover74912-to-1134095%
New JerseyBergen County AcademiesHackensack1,09811-to-1146099%
New MexicoLa Cueva High SchoolAlbuquerque1,76220-to-1132088%
New YorkStuyvesant High SchoolNew York3,31921-to-1148099%
North CarolinaRaleigh Charter High SchoolRaleigh56314-to-1137095%
North DakotaFargo Davies High SchoolFargo1,27416-to-1135097%
OhioSolon High SchoolSolon1,60019-to-1133098%
OklahomaOklahoma School of Science and MathematicsOklahoma City1506-to-11410100%
OregonSchool of Science & TechnologyBeaverton16218-to-1132090%
PennsylvaniaJulia R. Masterman Secondary SchoolPhiladelphia1,21422-to-1138095%
Rhode IslandBarrington High SchoolBarrington1,10113-to-1128098%
South CarolinaSouth Carolina Governor's School for Science & MathematicsHartsville28013-to-1138095%
South DakotaBrandon Valley High SchoolBrandon1,12222-to-1121097%
TennesseeHume-Fogg Academic Magnet SchoolNashville90321-to-1133099%
TexasSchool of Science & EngineeringDallas49719-to-1136095%
UtahKarl G. Maeser Preparatory AcademyLindon63617-to-1140095%
VermontChamplain Valley Union High SchoolHinesburg1,29114-to-1124093%
VirginiaThomas Jefferson High School for Science & TechnologyAlexandria1,78118-to-1151099%
WashingtonTesla STEM High SchoolRedmond60121-to-1143095%
West VirginiaGeorge Washington High SchoolCharleston1,12022-to-1124093%
WisconsinWhitefish Bay High SchoolWhitefish Bay97016-to-1134092%
WyomingJackson Hole High SchoolJackson72014-to-1127092%

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

