(The Center Square) – The list keeps growing. On Tuesday, the governors of Connecticut, New Jersey and New York added four states to the joint COVID-19 travel advisory issued by the three states last month.
Travelers coming from Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin now must self-quarantine for 14 days once they arrive in one of the three states. The advisory now includes 22 states, with Delaware dropping off after a week.
States put on the advisory list have either a positive test rate of 10 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day average or an average positivity rate of 10 percent over seven days. Govs. Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Andrew Cuomo of New York enacted the advisory in an attempt to avoid a resurgence of the virus in their states.
“New Yorkers showed incredible courage and resiliency throughout this pandemic, and nowhere is their work more evident than in the numbers we release every day, including in New York City, once a global hot spot," Cuomo said in a statement. "However, the success of our efforts depends on citizens' willingness to comply with state guidance, socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands, and rising cases around the country continue to threaten our progress, which is why four new states have been added to New York's travel advisory.”
The additions come just a day after Cuomo took another step for New York, requiring visitors from the advisory states as well as New York residents coming back from a hot spot to provide their contact information to the state. Anyone who arrives and leaves a New York airport without doing so faces a $2,000 fine.
Those under self-quarantine are expected to stay at their hotel, home or other temporary location. They should only leave to get essential items, like food, or medical treatment during the 14-day period.
Essential workers and those traveling for business are exempted from the quarantine.
“We must remain vigilant and committed to our collective effort of beating COVID-19 and reducing the rate of transmission throughout New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement. “In order to continue moving forward with New Jersey’s restart and recovery process, I strongly urge individuals arriving from these 22 states to self-quarantine and proactively get a COVID-19 test to prevent hot spots from flaring up across our state.”