(The Center Square) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, towns and counties across the North Country are pressing for federal relief to help address the economic fallout.
According to the New York Association of Counties, almost every jurisdiction will face revenue shortfalls ranging from $20 million to $30 million over the next two years.
In Essex County, the decline is expected to be roughly $7 million, and a tax increase is out of the question, Shaun Gillilland, Chair of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, told North Country Public Radio.
If there’s no federal aid to local governments in the next stimulus package, the county will have to reduce services or cut jobs, Gillilland said. Public works, foster care and social services all could be impacted. As with most rural areas, the public sector accounts for a large percentage of the workforce in Essex County.
"We're suffering just like every county in the North Country,” Gillilland said.
In a July 20 letter, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., whose district includes the North Country, urged Congressional leaders to address the issue in the next stimulus package.
“While the CARES Act provided significant funding to support state budgets, there is still critical need for further funds,” Stefanik said in a news release. “I have repeatedly called on our leaders in the House and the Senate to include essential funding for state and local governments in any forthcoming COVID-19 relief package.
"It is crucial that we deliver direct aid to local municipalities, who have been severely impacted by revenue loss, especially in our more rural communities," she added. "I will continue to work with my colleagues and advocate for our communities as we consider the forthcoming legislative package related to COVID-19.”
The White House and Congress have continued to negotiate the relief package details for the last several months.