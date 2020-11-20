(The Center Square) – Although new unemployment figures show a slight improvement in New York, there is growing concern about which sectors remain stalled and what relief is still needed to help those sectors make it to the other side of the pandemic.
The result of government shutdowns early in the outbreak, and more on the horizon, are significantly affecting hospitality and tourism businesses, which need patrons to function.
“From New York City to Buffalo, these are such critical sources of jobs and income and revenue for governments and local economies,” Greg Biryla, New York state director with the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), told The Center Square. "One of my biggest concerns is how slowly those particular sectors have been to regain employment levels."
The federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has been helpful for many of them survive the initial months of shutdowns, but now 90% of recipients have exhausted those funds, Biryla said.
“It’s pretty apparent that the federal government needs to get back to the table, working together to negotiate an additional relief package,” Biryla said.
“While imperfect, the PPP was a lifeline and lifesaver for small businesses, and it’s critical in the short term to make sure when we get on the other side of the public health crisis that they are poised for economic recovery,” Biryla said.
Another concern is containing the cost of doing business in New York state, particularly keeping unemployment premiums at a reasonable level.
“It would be a looming catastrophe if we see significant unemployment insurance premiums assessed on small businesses just as we are preparing for economic recovery in New York state,” Biryla said.
Avoiding sweeping economic shutdowns is key to business survival as well.
“Governor Cuomo’s approach at present, of identifying cluster zones and trying to take a regional and local approach to mitigation, demonstrates that he recognizes the potential problem of a statewide shutdown,” Biryla said.
“Everybody has an interest in seeing a fast, full and fair economic recovery in New York state,” Biryla said. “We all have to be working toward that. in Washington, regionally, and locally, and it needs to be laser-focused and position small business for success and recovery.”