(The Center Square) – With COVID-19 related expenses piling up, local governments and school districts face increasingly difficult economic challenges without the benefit of state aid.
Schools have been tasked with implementing costly coronavirus mitigation and prevention measures just as the Cuomo administration halted millions in state aid, the Buffalo News reported. And more reductions may come at the end of this month.
“School districts are being boxed into a financial corner to keep staff hired, run school programs and provide students the best experience possible under these trying times with Covid-19,” Al Marlin, a spokesman for the New York State School Boards Association, told the News. “Tough financial decisions are being made on a daily basis by school boards and district superintendents. We again ask our political leaders to provide the necessary funding so our kids and staff don’t have to pay the price for funding decisions not being made.”
In the low-income school district of Schenectady, 400 staffers were recently let go, including 100 teachers.
Many local governing bodies also have been laying off workers, moving others away from usual duties to address the COVID-19 response, and delaying equipment and infrastructure maintenance.
But the future challenges may be more dire, Dave Lucas, director of finance and intergovernmental affairs at the New York State Association of Counties, told the News.
“It’s getting very tense for local government officials to get through this year and, to be honest, next year is even worse,” Lucas said.
It is unclear what steps the state plans to take.
Cuomo has indicated key budget decisions are halted until Washington decides whether New York and other states will receive additional fiscal assistance.
Meanwhile, although county health responses to the pandemic, including PPE purchases, are expected to receive partial reimbursement from Washington, the funding stream is uncertain because COVID-19 relief also is being used for a temporary $300 boost in weekly unemployment benefits.