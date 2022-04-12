(The Center Square) – New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning and will face arraignment this afternoon in a federal Manhattan courtroom on charges related to his political campaigns, including bribery.
According to Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Benjamin allegedly directed a $50,000 grant from the New York state government to a nonprofit organization controlled by a real estate developer. In turn, the unnamed developer gave Benjamin “tens of thousands of dollars” toward his campaigns for the state Senate and for the New York City Comptroller race.
He lost the Democratic primary for the comptroller's race last year.
“This is a simple story of corruption,” Williams said at a press conference Tuesday.
The incidents are alleged to have happened before Benjamin became lieutenant governor.
Benjamin served Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood in the state Senate for four years. He won a special election in June 2017. Hochul announced Benjamin as her lieutenant governor just days after she succeeded Andrew Cuomo as governor last August.
Hochul is running for election this year.
A message to Hochul’s office was not immediately returned on Tuesday.
Last Thursday, during a press conference about the budget, Hochul stood by Benjamin even after reports with damaging accusations. The reports said that while she considered him for the post, he didn't disclose to her that he was subpoenaed by the Manhattan district attorney in its investigation into one of his campaign aides.
“I have utmost confidence in my lieutenant governor,” she said. "This is an independent investigation related to other people, and he’s fully cooperating. He is my running mate.”