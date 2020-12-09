(The Center Square) – New York is now taking applications from commercial fishermen and other fishing businesses seeking relief from losses they suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while fishermen are thankful for the assistance, an industry leader said more needs to be done, including helping restaurants.
The funding, a total of $6.7 million, comes to the state through the CARES Act passed in March. That COVID relief package included a total of $300 million in direct aid to commercial fishermen, with the Department of Commerce determining how much each state, tribal nation and territory received.
Bonnie Brady, executive director of the Long Island Commercial Fishing Association, told The center Square the pandemic created a perfect storm for the seafood industry, and the federal aid will help in an “unusual” year.
“Fishermen are essential workers,” Brady said. “No one wants a handout. These guys just want to be able to work, but in this case, they were able to work, but … the markets for fish were so depressed that your choices were go in and get paid at 1970s prices or don't go in. But then you don't have an income.”
A couple of items that would really help the industry recover would be for restaurants to rebound and for the return of fish processing in the state.
Processors take fish and package them into filets and other marketable products. Such businesses would also create new year-round jobs and a bigger seafood economy in the state. The availability of processors also would have helped in getting New York seafood sold to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for public nutrition programs, which would have also helped fishermen.
“If they're processing that fish, it can go into a grocery store, and then the consumers can buy it,” Brady said. “In New York, we've had none of that.”
The closing of restaurants at the beginning of the pandemic especially hurt fishermen because most of their markets dried up in an instant. Brady, whose husband is a fisherman, remembered having a call with a buyer who just two days before offered to buy her husband’s landings, but had to refuse because they no longer had buyers themselves.
“For a lot of fishing businesses, they depend upon restaurants,” she said.
The CARES Act money is available for commercial fishermen, marine aquaculture operations, charters as well as other seafood-related businesses, like wholesalers. Requirements include maintaining a state license and being able to demonstrate the business suffered at least a 35 percent loss as compared to the previous five years.
Brady said there are about 950 food fish license holders, with almost all of them based on Long Island
In a statement, Cuomo said the pandemic has been just as hard on the fishing industry as it has been on other businesses.
"Whether it's recreational or commercial fishing, the business which comprise this industry have been vital to New York's economic success and cultural heritage since our state's inception and its critical we ensure they have the resources and support they need to keep operating during these difficult times," he said in a statement.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 31.