(The Center Square) – New York is the 11th highest-spending per capita state in the United States on police and corrections, according to a new report, and many residents are calling for law enforcement reform.
MoneyGeek, a personal finance website, analyzed the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 data to determine how much money each state spent on policing and corrections and ranked the states based on per capita spending and proportion of state and local spending. It gave New York a score of 59.8 for its $17.03 billion in police and corrections expenditures, which amounts to 4.64% of total spend and $871 per capita.
Collective bargaining practices, limited ability for local government bodies to share services and binding arbitration have contributed to expenditures that are passed on to taxpayers, Ken Girardin, fellow and director of strategic initiatives at the Empire Center for Public Policy, told The Center Square.
“People don’t like the symptom – high property taxes – but they don’t understand that the underlying condition stems from Albany,” Girardin said.
Economic factors have also played a role. In 2018, the Greene County Legislature approved $39 million in bonds to open a new jail in Coxsackie to replace a jail that was closed due to deterioration. While there had been a public push for the county to share a jail with neighboring Colombia County, the state’s restrictions on sharing services proved to be a barrier, Girardin said.
“Local governments need explicit permission to share services,” Girardin said. “That permission can’t be presumed. In this case, they would need state permission to do that. They couldn’t do that.”
Girardin said that the sheriff was likely also reluctant to give up the political power of retaining jobs for corrections officers. Many lawmakers in upstate New York have historically seen jails as local jobs programs, especially as manufacturers have left the area, he said.
“In areas where state regulations had made it hard-to-impossible for local manufacturers and other employers to stick around, prisons were what was left,” he said. “In these areas north of Syracuse and north of Albany, that’s a pretty common story. You had the paper industry really pull back. You had other manufacturers really pull back, and these prisons were the only employers left in some communities. That created a constituency in the Legislature that was going to really advocate keeping the status quo, and the problem there is, any time you get a public sector union that is invested in the status quo, they are going to be an obstacle for innovation and other new policies that might reduce state costs.”
Some New York communities have decided to decrease costs by contracting with their local sheriff’s department instead of retaining their own police departments, as they can save the money that they would have had to spend on police-related infrastructure, he said.
He recommended that the state eliminate binding arbitration, require union negotiations be held publicly to promote transparency and accountability, set shorter time limits on contracts with public unions, make it easier for governmental bodies to share services and carefully evaluating the number of prisons that are necessary.
“The more you tie management’s hands in a contract, the more you drive up the cost for taxpayers,” he said.
The New York State Police declined to comment.