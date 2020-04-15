(The Center Square) – Starting in three days, New York residents who go outside in public will be expected to bring along some sort of face covering and will be required to use it if they encounter a situation where social distancing is not possible.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the requirement Wednesday afternoon, saying he was issuing an executive order to that effect that didn’t carry any sort of penalty – yet.
“Local governments would enforce it,” he said. “I don’t want to go to a penalty yet, we haven’t seen flagrant noncompliance, so there won’t be a penalty. But it is an executive order I’m directing, if people don’t follow it, we could do a civil penalty. You’re not going to go to jail for not wearing your mask.”
Even as he continued to focus on suppressing the spread of the novel coronavirus that killed another 752 New York residents in the previous 24 hours – bringing the state’s death toll during the outbreak to 11,586 – Cuomo went into more detail than he has before on his administration’s plans to reopen the economy once the pandemic begins to ebb.
The governor said as it becomes possible to consider reopening certain sectors of the economy that are currently closed down, the focus would be on two metrics applied to each business: how essential it is to get things going, and how likely the operation of the business is to increase the spread of the virus.
“That is almost a business-by-business evaluation that has to go on,” he said.
Before any of that can happen, Cuomo said, there’s still the matter of testing. He again decried the current reality where the 50 states, the federal government, local governments and even private companies are competing with one another for access to testing resources, a repeat of the situation when states were desperate for ventilators several weeks ago.
“We have done more tests than any other state,” he said. “We’ve done over 500,000 tests, which is more than the other states that are near us combined. … But in all this time, we’ve only done 500,000. That’s a large number of tests, yes, but this is over a one-month period. And even 500,000 tests, you’re talking about a state with 19 million people. So you get a sense of the scale of what we have to do here. We cannot do it without federal support, and I’ve been saying this for days.”
Another key step for reopening even after testing is worked out is contact tracing, Cuomo said. Once a test has identified an infection, a team of people needs to be sent out to identify if anyone that person came into contact with might also be infected.
But if testing happens on the scale that Cuomo argues is needed, then the requirements for contact tracing would also expand, necessitating what he called “an army of tracers.”
An army, he says, that neither he nor any other governor can pay for, reminding that the National Governors Association put out a call in recent days for $500 billion in funding to buttress state budgets currently bereft of any real income.
“Can the federal government do this? No,” he said. “Can a state government do it? No. Can anyone do it? No. But we have to do the best we can to try to figure out [how to get key materials] … and that has to happen with the federal government.
He did note that New York was sending 100 ventilators to Michigan and 50 to Maryland, following through on a promise he’d made in prior weeks that if New York received help from the rest of the nation, that assistance would be returned.