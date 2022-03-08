(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said her administration is considering a short-term suspension of the state’s gas tax, and the state's attorney general is warning consumers and businesses about price gouging.
Hochul, a Democrat, made her comments Monday while in Rochester, including that she's not sure a suspension will help. They came after state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle pushed the issue as fuel prices continued to rise – most recently spiked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent ban on all Russian oil imports in the U.S.
On Tuesday, AAA reported that the average price for regular unleaded in New York was more than $4.36 per gallon, the highest in state history. That was up 10.5 cents from Monday and more than 55 cents from a week ago.
The average prices range from $4.645 per gallon in Manhattan to $4.207 a gallon in Cattaraugus County in the southwestern corner of the state. Across the nation, prices have escalated an average of 56 centers per gallon in a week, and 73 cents per gallon in a month. It was less than $3 per gallon a year ago.
The gas tax actually consists of a package of federal, state and local levies. Excise, business, and sales taxes are included in the price consumers pay at the pump.
According to the Federation of Tax Administrators, New York’s taxes include an 8.05-cent-per-gallon excise tax and a 17.3-cent-per-gallon business tax. And according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the federal tax is 18.4 cents per gallon.
Hochul said just suspending taxes may not push the price down. It’s about the supply at this point. She also pointed out that state gas taxes go toward repairing and building roads and highways.
“So that’s the calculation we have to make,” the governor said. “If I knew that it was going to really be felt in the pockets of consumers, that’s a different equation. …Prices are going to keep going up and up and up, and I don’t know that they’re actually going to feel the impact of a (suspension). It’s not settled yet. It’s absolutely under review.”
Last week, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, unveiled his bill to suspend the state’s taxes on gas and diesel for a year. Diesel fuel is taxed similarly but at a slightly lower excise tax.
For commuters who fill up twice a week, that could save them about $1,000 if their vehicle has a 20-gallon tank.
The upstate lawmaker said he filed the bill because New Yorkers need help now.
“My legislation will provide immediate savings to both consumers and commuters during this crisis,” said Santabarbara, who serves on the Assembly Energy Committee. “New York families deserve to keep their hard-earned money in their pockets.”
It’s not just commuters getting pinched at the pump. State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, told FingerLakes1.com, she’s received numerous calls from farmers.
Farmers aren’t just paying more to fill up their machinery. They also end up facing higher costs for fertilizer and other supplies.
“The ripple effects of gas prices going up are tremendous,” she said.