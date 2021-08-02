(The Center Square) – New York stands to benefit from the federal infrastructure plan hammered out by a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators passed last week as the $1 trillion appropriations bill includes several projects for the Empire State.
In a statement released after a 67-32 vote that allowed debate on the bill to start, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., included a checklist of state and regional projects and programs included in it. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Gateway Tunnel project stand to be among the biggest recipients, should the U.S. House of Representatives concur with the spending bill.
Schumer said the bill will benefit all parts of the state.
“From clean drinking water to upgraded sewers to repairing bridges and subway tunnels, there is more work to be done, but billions are on the way to move on it, create good jobs and advance critical projects,” he said.
The MTA, the state-owned agency responsible for public transit in New York City and the surrounding areas, is in line to get at least $10.7 billion, according to Schumer’s release. Meanwhile, the Gateway Tunnel will be eligible to receive billions in funding through transit grants available to New York and from allocations for Amtrak.
The Gateway Tunnel is a long-discussed project that would improve Amtrak’s service through the northeastern United States. Currently, the passenger train system’s only access to New England is through the North River Tunnels, a pair of tunnels under the Hudson River that are more than 100 years old and in serious states of disrepair. Besides Amtrak, New Jersey Transit trains also use the tunnels to reach Penn Station.
The new tunnels would then allow workers to make necessary upgrades to the North River Tunnels and essentially double the rail capacity in Amtrak’s busiest corridor.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had long been a supporter of building the tunnels. However, in answering questions at an Association for a Better New York virtual meeting Wednesday, Cuomo cast some doubts about the project and also said it has to be in concert with a complex expansion of Penn Station.
“They say, it'll take 10 years to build the new tunnels,” the governor said. “I don't have a high level of confidence and Amtrak building tunnels.”
His concern now is the new tunnels do not have an endpoint, and Cuomo added that endpoint can’t be at the existing but woefully overcrowded Penn Station. That’s why he’s pushing a plan to condemn an entire city block that’s adjacent to the station, level it and build the new terminals.
The New York governor wants the same funding split for that massive project as the Gateway Tunnels, which calls for the federal government to pay 50 percent and New York and New Jersey paying 25 percent each.
“I don't think you can decouple those two things,” Cuomo said.
In addition, the bill contains billions in funding for New York communities to improve drinking water and sewer systems. There’s also a $10 billion set aside to address specific contaminants found in water systems in Long Island, Hudson Valley and other parts of the state.
New York’s airports will receive more than $937 million out of $25 billion carved out for airports nationally. That funding will be available for runway and taxiway improvements as well as upgrading facilities and technology for air traffic controllers.
John F. Kennedy International Airport will receive nearly $295 million of that funding, and LaGuardia Airport is set to get $150 million.