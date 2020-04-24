(The Center Square) – New York voters will receive mailings from the state that offer them a chance to request an absentee ballot for the next election in an effort to have fewer people at the polls.
New York’s primary election is set for June 23 after it was postponed from this month. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced April 8 that all voters would be able to vote absentee, and the new effort announced Friday is another move to reduce the number of people who vote in person.
“[The state is] asking the Board of Elections to send every New York voter a postage-paid application for a ballot,” Cuomo said during his daily coronavirus briefing Friday. “If you want to vote, we should send you a ballot.”
The governor’s office later indicated that an executive order would be forthcoming to require the mailing of the applications.
Melissa DeRosa, the governor’s top aide, said the administration determined that under the state constitution, it was not permissible to just go ahead and send absentee ballots to every voter. The free, postage-paid applications are the most that’s allowed, she said.
The governor bristled at a suggestion that election officials might be overwhelmed by the number of absentee ballots or that there were concerns about the legitimacy of an election conducted in such a fashion.
“Life is options,” he said. “You have an election, there’s only two options. Either people go to the polls or people vote by absentee. There’s no other way to do it. We’re saying you have both options. You can go to the poll, or you can vote absentee.”
He said that there was already a consensus that conducting a typical election – with voters lined up at the polls, making social distancing difficult or impossible – was out of the question.
“If you’re against absentees, then everybody goes to the polls,” he said. “Is that what they want? No, they don’t want that either. Because they don’t want people going to the polls, because then you wait on line and then you come in contact with other people. So life is options.”
Cuomo’s office announced after the briefing that it was creating two new methods to address an increase of reported domestic violence incidents during the period of self-isolation imposed by the outbreak.
The state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence now offers a text messaging line at 844-997-2121 for anyone who needs to reach a domestic violence prevention expert. A secure online chat option has also been established at the OPDV’s website at opdv.ny.gov.
Domestic violence calls to the state hotline are up 30 percent so far in April compared to the same month last year.
Statistics related to the coronavirus pandemic continued to trend in the right direction, although Cuomo expressed some concern about an apparent “flattening out” of new hospital admissions instead of a more linear decline. Total hospitalizations and intubations continued a downward trend as well.
Another 422 COVID-19 deaths were recorded, bringing the state’s total during the crisis to 16,162.