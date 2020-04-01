(The Center Square) – Mirroring a scenario in a number of higher-education institutions, staffers within Syracuse University in recent years have been discussing how best to harness technology for traditional classrooms. A component of virtual learning had been a part of those conversations.
In recent weeks, as COVID-19’s presence has disrupted and altered almost every aspect of life, the digital-minded efforts within Syracuse University moved at lightning speed to address the new normal of online-only classrooms for the duration of the semester.
“We’ve been putting a lot of resources in front of our faculty, making sure they are comfortable,” said Michael Frasciello, dean of Syracuse’s University College. “For those of us in this space, this is probably not the optimal thing. A lot of faculty have just been pulled through the process.”
While online instruction works well in some classes and programs, it does not necessarily translate evenly into every scenario.
James Devitt, managing director of public affairs at New York University in Manhattan, said the virtual method needs to be tailored specifically to each program.
“There is no ‘one size fits all’ approach to teaching,” Devitt said. “We do everything from chem lab courses to performance studies.”
Robert Vanderlan, senior associate director of Cornell University’s Center for Teaching Innovation, offered similar sentiments in a recent video, discussing the mobilization effort that has taken place as faculty have transitioned to the virtual classrooms.
As word came down Cornell University would be closing its campus and transitioning solely to a virtual model, Vanderlan said the swiftness resulted in inevitable hiccups that have been a learning process.
“It’s stressful for us – we didn’t ask for this,” Vanderlan said. “It’s stressful for faculty – you didn’t ask for this. It’s very stressful for students, whose lives are disrupted.”
Doug McKee, a senior lecturer in economics at Cornell, said he has been using a variety of digital tools to maintain much of the flavor that was interspersed within his classrooms before the virus shut down physical, in-person learning.
In the online versions of his classes, McKee said he uses Zoom sessions, which enable him to split screens, share Power Point presentations and give students the opportunity to virtually go into breakout rooms.
The goal, McKee said, is to maintain as much a sense of community as possible as was fostered physically within his classrooms.
“There’s all this talk about social distancing,” McKee said. “I think it would be better if we called it physical social distancing. We have a lot of virtual social contact.”
But through the challenges that have cropped up, Vanderlan said COVID-19 is providing an upbeat, teachable moment for all parties involved in the higher education experience.
“Large universities aren’t known for being quick, nimble and agile, and we can when we have to be,” Vanderlan said. “What’s been inspiring is how many people have really stepped up.”
Amid the speed bumps that have arisen in the second half of March, college and university officials said they believe the current challenges will prove fruitful once COVID-19’s threat passes and regular routines begin resuming.
“I think for a lot of faculty, this will be very eye-opening for them, and they’ll teach much more hybrid classes,” McKee said. “The lecture classes will become much more flexible.”
While he concedes the rapid-fire response to the current challenge is more akin to a “stop gap,” Frasciello said he believes Syracuse University, as an organization, will emerge stronger in the long haul.
“As a community, there’s been a lot of coming together and sharing experiences,” Frasciello said. “It’s been a very humbling experience.”