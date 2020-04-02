(The Center Square) – Unemployment claims one again spiked in New York state, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Labor, coming in at 366,403 for the week ending March 28.
That number made New York the third-highest among the U.S. states for jobless claims, behind only California and Pennsylvania. The prior week, when New York had 79,999 claims, it was 13th, and the week before that, the state had only 14,272 claims.
The massive jump of 286,404 claims between the two most recent weeks represented a 358 percent spike, sixth highest in the nation.
New York has been the hardest hit U.S. state in terms of number of cases of coronavirus, with about 84,000 cases and 1,941 deaths according to the latest numbers. In an attempt to reduce the spread, most residents are required to stay home if they don’t work at an “essential” business, meaning that much of the state’s economy is shut down.
The federal government has reinforced state unemployment funds in an effort to cover the sudden expense of many thousands of jobless claims.