(The Center Square) – On the same day that a 1,000-bed U.S. Navy hospital ship pulled into New York Harbor on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed that the number of deaths in the state from novel coronavirus infections has surpassed 1,000.
Dispatched by President Donald Trump over the weekend, the USNS Comfort will assist in the effort to combat New York’s raging outbreak by offering overflow capacity for hospitals in New York City. The plan is that no patients being treated for COVID-19 would be transferred to the ship; instead, it will take on patients with other medical needs, freeing up capacity for land-based facilities to focus more on the viral pandemic.
“I want to thank the United States Navy,” Cuomo said upon welcoming the ship to New York. “They really acted expeditiously in bringing this ship here. I want to thank the Army that is going to help staff the ship. I want to thank the president of the United States, President Trump, who mobilized this effort and he did with all rapid speed.”
But later, at his daily briefing, Cuomo sounded a more somber note when it came time to relay the latest statistics for the state that currently has by far the most diagnosed cases and deaths.
“[The toll of] 1,218 deaths, that is a lot of loss,” the governor said from the Javits Center in Manhattan. “That is a lot of pain. That is a lot of tears. That is a lot of grief that people all across the state are feeling.”
The daily progression of new cases continued with another 6,984 added to New York’s tally, bringing the total number of coronavirus diagnoses to 66,497. Of those, 37,453 were in New York City, although Cuomo made a point to note that the almost 30,000 in the rest of the state made it truly a statewide crisis. Only one of New York’s 62 counties has yet to record a diagnosed case.
The governor lamented that reports indicate many New York residents are still congregating in places such as New York City parks, warning that the shutdown of the parks would be a regrettable step but one that may be needed.
“Stay at home,” he said. “If you are a nonessential worker, stay at home. If you leave the house, you are exposing yourself to danger. If you leave the house, you are exposing others to danger. You could get infected, go home and infect whoever is at home. So stay at home. I know the isolation can be boring and oppressive. It is better than the alternative.”
Cuomo, after firing off some pointed comments in the president’s direction during a morning appearance on MSNBC, once again sought to praise the president.
“This virus doesn't discriminate,” he said. “It attacks everyone, and it attacks everywhere. The president said this is a war. I agree with that. This is a war.”
Extending the war metaphor, the governor said that the doctors and nurses fighting the virus were akin to soldiers on a battleground.
“In this battle, the troops are health care professionals,” he said. “Those are the troops who are fighting this battle for us. We need to recruit more health care workers. We need to share health care professionals within this state and within this country. As governor of New York, I am asking health care professionals across the country, … if you're not busy, come help us please. We will return the favor.”