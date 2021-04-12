(The Center Square) – A provision in the recently passed $212 billion New York state budget will give thousands of dollars to undocumented immigrants and others excluded from COVID-19 assistance programs. Billed as the Excluded Worker Program, the $2.1 billion measure is seen as an important economic development initiative by some, but others see it as just a wasteful handout.
The program provides assistance for individuals who were residents before March 27, 2020, but did not meet eligibility requirements for unemployment measures in federal stimulus packages to replace a total or partial loss of wages. It also includes a provision for those who lost household income due to the head of household dying or becoming disabled during the pandemic.
It’s the first time a state has taken on such an initiative.
“We're actually revitalizing several local communities across the state, including in both your and my districts,” said state Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-Queens, on the Senate floor, early Wednesday morning in response to a question from state Sen. Phil Boyle, R-Bay Shore. “So through this, what we're doing is recognizing the labor of those excluded workers. … They'll have to prove identity. They'll have to prove residency, and they'll have to prove loss of income as well.”
Excluded workers can qualify for one of two tiers. Workers who can provide a tax return from a year between 2018 to 2020, show paystubs or other proof of employment can qualify to receive up to $15,600. That’s $300 per week for a year, which advocates say is about a third less than what the average unemployed worker received.
The second tier provides $3,200 to those who cannot prove loss of work but can prove identity and residency.
Ramos said the money will help undocumented workers pay rent or buy needed staples. It’ll also provide them with “disposable income” that they can spend in their local communities in the state.
Republicans though have criticized the measure. In his response to the budget proposal, Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, slammed it as “a $2.1 billion giveaway to illegal immigrants.”
The initiative comes in the same budget that features higher taxes on millionaires and businesses. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state expects to receive $3.5 billion from the tax hikes in the first year and $4.3 billion in the following year.
It’s proof that one-party government has run amok in Albany, Ortt said.
“Instead of giving people a reason to remain here in our state, this budget drives evermore families, seniors, and young New Yorkers away,” Ortt said. “Instead of helping main street businesses recover from the pandemic. This budget increases taxes on our small businesses and makes it even more difficult for them to survive for hardworking law-abiding citizens of New York.”