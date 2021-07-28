(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday morning a new policy requiring state workers, with a key exception, to either get a COVID-19 vaccination or face taking weekly tests for the coronavirus.
Health care workers won't have a choice, with vaccination the only allowed option.
Speaking at an Association for a Better New York event, the governor said the policy for the roughly 130,000 state workers should be in place by Labor Day. State officials will work with labor leaders to ensure the policy is implemented quickly.
The New York Times reported that Cuomo’s decision comes a day before President Joe Biden will formally issue what’s expected to be a similar order for federal workers.
By Wednesday afternoon, state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins announced a similar requirement for the legislative chamber.
“This will include mandating vaccinations or regular testing for those not vaccinated,” she said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation and make science-based decisions.”
The vaccine-or-testing mandates are a result of the delta variant’s rapid spread across the country. Health experts say the strain is more than twice as transmissible as the initial COVID-19 strain.
Because of that, Cuomo said the state needs to take “dramatic action,” which includes requiring all health care workers who work directly at state-operated hospitals to be fully vaccinated.
“There will be no testing option for patient-facing health care workers,” he said. “That is a point of contact that could be a serious spreading event, and we want to make sure that those health care workers are vaccinated, period.”
To help the state get more shots in arms, Cuomo said the federal government needs to begin issuing final approvals for the COVID-19 vaccines. That will give the state more power in making the vaccine a requirement.
While Cuomo wants more people to get their shots, he’s not yet ready to decide on requiring parts of New York to resume wearing masks.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance and called for all people, including those fully vaccinated, to wear masks in indoor public places if they’re in counties with a significant or high transmission rate.
New York City, Long Island and Greene County would be the areas where a public indoor mask mandate would be required.