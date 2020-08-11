(The Center Square) – New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo followed in his father’s footsteps Tuesday by signing legislation that makes state law regarding seat belt usage stricter.
The bill signed Tuesday, which takes effect Nov. 1, adds a requirement that anyone 16 or older must wear a seat belt when riding in the back seat. Existing law already requires seat belts for anyone in the front seat and anyone younger than 16.
A news release from Cuomo’s office announcing the signing noted that his father, former Gov. Mario Cuomo, had signed a law in 1984 that made New York the first state to have a mandatory seat belt law. The release noted that usage of seat belts had increased from 16 percent before the 1984 law was enacted to 89 percent in 2008.
"We've known for decades that seat belts save lives and with this measure we are further strengthening our laws and helping to prevent needless tragedies," Cuomo said. "It was under my father's leadership that New York became the first state in the country to pass a seat belt law, and the nation followed his lead. Now we are building upon this legacy and helping to create a safer and stronger Empire State for all."
The news release states that 30 percent of deaths in highway accidents are linked to riders not wearing seat belts, and it asserts that two thirds of fatalities and serious injuries can be prevented by universal seat belt usage.
The bill was sponsored by a Democrat in each chamber, Sen. David Carlucci and Assemblyman Walter Mosley.