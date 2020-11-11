(The Center Square) – Starting Friday, New York will be implementing several steps statewide as officials hope to keep its COVID-19 positivity rate among the lowest in the country.
Among the measures Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday is a cap on parties at private residences to no more than 10 people. Households of more than 10 will be capped to their household. New York’s contact tracing operations have identified house parties as one of the top three reasons why the virus is still spreading.
Cuomo told reporters that New York is following neighboring states that have implemented similar measures, saying the symmetry will keep people from crossing state lines in order to hold a mass gathering.
Other restrictions starting are also happening because of behaviors identified through contact tracing.
Cuomo said that indoor and outdoor dining has also fueled the spread, so on Friday, all State Liquor Authority licensed establishments must start closing by 10 p.m. Restaurants can offer “food only” pickup after 10.
“You’re at a table, you only take down the mask to eat or drink, but what happens is that setting it's very hard to police,” he said. “It's very hard for people to maintain the discipline of sitting there, eating and drinking and chatting and having a good time and laughing and keeping a mask on.”
The third measure affects another group of businesses as gyms will be required to close at 10 p.m.
The state’s actions come as the country once again sees an increase in COVID cases. Nearly 131,000 new cases were identified nationwide Tuesday, and the 61,964 hospitalizations is the highest the country has seen in seven months.
According to Becker’s Hospital Review, New York has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.1 percent. That’s tied with Washington, DC for the third-lowest rate in the nation. Among neighboring states, New Jersey’s rate is at 5 percent and Connecticut’s is 10.9 percent. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania reports at 16 percent rate and Massachusetts has a 2.2 percent rate. Vermont is the lowest in the nation at .6 percent.
The national positivity rate over a seven-day average, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, is 8.5 percent.
On Wednesday, Cuomo reported Tuesday’s positivity rate, based on 164,000 tests, at 2.5 percent, which indicates the state’s rolling average will continue to go up.
Cuomo described the actions the state is taking as a valve, with the positivity rate determining the openness of the valve.
“It was never a light switch,” he said “It was never binary, economic activity or public health. It was always both.”