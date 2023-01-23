(The Center Square) — New York is planning to dole out millions of dollars to health care providers to expand medication-assisted treatment for people struggling with opioid addiction.
The state Office of Addiction Services and Supports said it plans to distribute $7.5 million in grants to 15 state-certified providers and other treatment programs to set up "low threshold" buprenorphine services. Buprenorphine, also known by the brand name Suboxone, can help curb withdrawal symptoms and cravings.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said the expansion of medication-assisted treatment will "help bring new hope to those struggling with substance use disorder, remove barriers to treatment that saves lives, and turn the tide of the opioid crisis in our state."
"Far too many New Yorkers have been lost to the scourge of opioid overdoses and addiction," Hochul said in a statement.
To date, New York has received more than $2 billion through settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers.
That includes a Walmart settlement reached with more than 40 states in November to resolve allegations it improperly dispensed OxyContin and other powerful prescription opioids at its retail pharmacies. New York is receiving about $139 million from the Walmart settlement, according to Attorney General Letticia James.
The state is also getting $230 million from a $26 billion multi-state settlement with Johnson and Johnson, and three of the nation’s largest drug distributors to resolve claims by states and local governments that the companies helped fuel a wave of addiction.
New York is distributing some of the money from the settlements to cities and towns, with the remainder being deposited into a dedicated fund to support prevention, treatment, recovery, harm reduction and education efforts, according to the Hochul administration.
Like many states, New York is still grappling with a wave of opioid addiction that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 4,766 confirmed overdose deaths reported in New York in 2021, a 14% increase over the previous year, according to the state Department of Health. Many of them were linked to fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid.
The number of outpatient emergency department visits for opioid overdoses increased by 12.6% last year, the agency said, with 10,430 visits reported by hospitals.
Suboxone, which is typically prescribed by a doctor and can be taken at home, has become a preferred treatment for opioid addiction, but it doesn't come cheap.
While methadone treatments can cost up to $3,500 a year per patient, even the generic form of Suboxone costs two to three times as much, according to the National Association of State Alcohol and Drug Abuse Directors.
Both drugs are heavily addictive, advocates say, and often are resold on the street by addicts or smuggled into prisons. They also can cause fatal overdoses, especially if combined with other drugs.
But Dr. Chinazo Cunningham, commissioner of the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports, said the effort is about saving lives and "ensuring that populations and communities across the state have equitable access to critical services and supports to treat opioid use disorder."
"Low threshold services are rooted in harm reduction principles that include same-day treatment, a nonjudgmental approach, flexibility in prescribing medications, and making medication widely available in locations that reach people where they are," he said.