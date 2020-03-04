New York ranked 11th among the 50 states in an annual study examining 35 public health measures, according to the United Health Foundation.

The health score for New York was above the national average for the study, titled the America’s Health Rankings Annual Report. The analysis was part of a three-decade-long effort to gain a better understanding of health trends and challenges in the 50 states.

Among the more positive findings, the percentage of American children in poverty continues to stay on a downward trend, while the number of mental health professionals is rising. In addition, adult smoking rates continue to decline, violent crime is 50 percent below its high point in 1993, and infant mortality rates are at a 30-year low.

Challenges for the nation include increases in suicides, drug deaths and chlamydia cases, according to the analysis. Rates of obesity and diabetes, meanwhile, are up significantly over the past 30 years, the report said.

General health categories monitored in the study were behaviors, community and the environment, public policy, health outcomes and overall medical care.

---

States’ Public Health Rankings, From Best to Worst

Health Score RankingStateAbove National Average Score?
1VermontYes
2MassachusettsYes
3HawaiiYes
4ConnecticutYes
5UtahYes
6New HampshireYes
7MinnesotaYes
8New JerseyYes
9WashingtonYes
10ColoradoYes
11New YorkYes
12CaliforniaYes
13Rhode IslandYes
14North DakotaYes
15VirginiaYes
16IdahoYes
17NebraskaYes
18MarylandYes
19WyomingYes
20IowaYes
21MaineYes
22OregonYes
23WisconsinYes
24MontanaYes
25South DakotaYes
26IllinoisYes
27AlaskaYes
28PennsylvaniaYes
29KansasNo
30DelawareNo
31ArizonaNo
32MichiganNo
33FloridaNo
34TexasNo
35NevadaNo
36North CarolinaNo
37New MexicoNo
38OhioNo
39MissouriNo
40GeorgiaNo
41IndianaNo
42South CarolinaNo
43KentuckyNo
44TennesseeNo
45West VirginiaNo
46OklahomaNo
47AlabamaNo
48ArkansasNo
49LouisianaNo
50MississippiNo

Source: United Health Foundation

