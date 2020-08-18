(The Center Square) – Following consumer complaints that some dentists charged extra fees related to COVID-19 prevention measures, the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) has told insurers not to cover the charges and to notify medical providers that the costs cannot be passed on to patients.
"Healthcare providers should not be charging patients for PPE under any circumstances,” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a news release from the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“Providers have an obligation to ensure the safety of their patients and employees during all medical visits, from routine check-ups to surgical procedures," Zucker said.
The DFS received complaints that medical providers, particularly dentists, have been charging patients for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other costs associated with virus mitigation, which exceeds applicable patient-insurer cost-sharing.
The DFS sent a letter to insurers Aug. 5, to ensure patients are not held responsible for such charges and that appropriate refunds will be provided in a timely manner.
“Within 90 days of this circular letter, issuers should report to the Department,” the letter states, “the amount of PPE fees that were charged to insureds, the number of insureds impacted, and provide a description of how refunds will be provided.”
Following a period of telehealth services, in-person dentist visits resumed in New York on June 1.
"DFS' circular letter reminds insurers in New York State that they should ensure that consumers are not charged PPE fees,” DFS Superintendent Linda A. Lacewell said. “Consumers are not liable for fees that go beyond their financial responsibility in the insurance policies or contracts. It is essential that healthcare providers and insurers collaborate so that consumers receive the care they need during this uncertain time, without extra fees.”