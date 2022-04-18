(The Center Square) – New York’s tax collections for the 2021-22 fiscal year exceeded expectations by more than $3 billion, according to a report released late last week by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
The state received $121.1 billion in tax revenues for the year, which ended on March 31.
The total amount was $38.8 billion higher than the 2020-21 collections. However, DiNapoli noted that $16.4 billion of that came from a business “pass-through” entity tax. State officials expect that to be mitigated in future years by reduced personal tax revenue.
At $70.7 billion, New York’s personal tax receipts exceeded the 2020-21 total by $15.7 billion and projections from the enacted budget by nearly $10 billion.
Last year’s budget included tax increases on people making more than $1 million and surcharges on individuals earning $5 million and $25 million.
The $27.7 billion in business taxes was $18.9 billion higher than 2020-21, but all but $2.4 billion of the increase was tied to the pass-through tax.
Consumption taxes, including sales taxes, generated $19.6 billion in funds for the state. That represented an increase of $3.5 billion from the previous year and beat early projections by almost $1.5 billion.
The state spent $209.3 billion in 2021-22 when federal and other sources were added. That marks a 12.2% increase from the previous year. New York’s general fund grew by $23.9 billion, ending the fiscal year with a balance nearing $33.1 billion.
Last month, New York’s Division of the Budget spent $7.6 billion in paying down the state’s debts, $4.7 billion more than the most recent forecast, DiNapoli said. It spent $724 million on health insurance costs for public-sector workers.
“The state ended the fiscal year in a good position due to higher than projected receipts and lower than projected spending,” DiNapoli said. “I’m pleased to see deposits were made to the rainy-day fund reserves to set aside some of the state’s gains. Following through with plans to increase these formal reserves should remain a priority in light of continuing economic challenges and significant new spending commitments made recently in the Enacted Budget.”