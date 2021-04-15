(The Center Square) – A provisional agreement is in place between New York state officials and the company expected to take ownership of the Indian Point nuclear power plant regarding the decommissioning of its final active unit and cleanup of the lower Hudson Valley facility.
That agreement was submitted to the New York State Public Service Commission on Wednesday and is now subject to a public comment period, which ends April 29.
The PSC is scheduled to vote on the agreement May 13.
In a statement, New York Attorney General Letitia James said the pact with Holtec International and its subsidiaries will ensure the dismantling takes place in a responsible manner.
“Once fully approved, this agreement will result in a safer, faster, and more thorough decommissioning process that exceeds stringent federal standards,” she said. “We will continue to work diligently to see this closure through with an eye toward the safety of millions of New Yorkers.”
Holtec said it plans to start the decommissioning process as soon as it takes over ownership from Entergy Corp. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved the license transfer in November.
In a joint release with Entergy, Holtec said Indian Point’s Unit 3 would shut down by April 30. That’s a year after Entergy shut down the plant’s Unit 2.
Holtec said the transfer will allow for the decommissioning and remediation work to take place at a faster pace.
"Our commitment to be a good neighbor and shared goal of protecting the health and safety of the public and the environment, were key to reaching agreement on a number of issues,” Holtec President and CEO Dr. Kris Singh said. “This joint proposal provides for additional financial assurance, oversight as well as environmental protections that serve to mitigate risk and protect the interests of the local communities and citizens of New York."
In January, New York sued the NRC after it rejected the state’s request for a hearing on the decommissioning plan. James at that point had concerns over Holtec’s proposal to use more than $630 million in decommissioning trust fund dollars for another purpose, spent fuel management.
The trust fund contains more than $2 billion, which was generated through a fee New York customers paid on their utility bills.
Under the agreement between Holtec and the state, the company agrees to keep a minimum balance of $400 million in the trust fund for 10 years after the sale closes. Other provisions in the deal include an agreement from Holtec to take half of the money it recovers from the U.S. Department of Energy for spent fuel management costs and put it back in the trust fund.
Holtec also agrees to set aside funds for state and local governments regarding emergency response needs and provide transparent financial reporting throughout the decommissioning to the state and public.
James and others who joined the lawsuit against the NRC have agreed to dismiss the case, which is currently before a federal appeals court.
Holtec said it expects to turn over most of Indian Point for redevelopment sometime in the 2030s, which would be about 40 years sooner than Entergy’s plan.