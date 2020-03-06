New York is the third richest state in the U.S., according to a recent report by ChamberofCommerce.org, a resource website for small businesses.
Commenting on New York, with its population of just under 20 million and unemployment rate near four percent, the report said, "It should come as no surprise that New York is one of the 3 richest states in the country, considering the large amount of concentrated wealth in New York City."
The report noted that the "Big Apple" is home to more millionaires than any other city in the world, as about 1 million residents qualify as having a net worth at or above one million dollars.
In addition, the report explained that the "vast wealth of New York’s richest residents is more than enough to offset those belonging to lower-income brackets, though its poverty rate is higher than any other state in the top 10, except for Alaska."
Variables and data used by the site to determine some of the country's top richest states included real per capita personal income (i.e., chained dollars), which is real personal income divided by the midyear population: the percentage of people in poverty by state using 2- and 3-Year averages; state and local general revenue (per capita); spending by state (per capita); as well as how much you need to be in the top 5 percent in every state (minimum amount).
New York's real per capita personal income was $53,700; the state's 3-year poverty rate average was found to be 11.8 percent; per capita state spending in 2017 was $7,910; per capita personal consumption expenditures in 2018 were $52,701 and state revenue per capita was $14,499.
An economic outlook profile by Kiplinger's stated that New York City has continued to add jobs at a rapid rate of about 2.0 percent, long after growth had subsided in surrounding areas.
"New York City has a strong talent pool of young, educated workers and ample access to venture capital that makes it attractive for companies including Facebook, Apple and Google to keep expanding there," according to the Kiplinger's report.
It added that growth would have been even stronger if Amazon's proposal to bring 25,000-plus jobs to the borough of Queens had gone through. But that proposal was scuttled following criticism from lawmakers, unions and political activists.
However, despite the state's strong wealth ranking, the report noted that job growth outside of the city was "almost non-existent, on average, though there are strong pockets in places like Ithaca and Kingston, for example."
The state's projected job growth this year is 0.5 percent, but there are problems on the horizon that include residents migrating to lower-tax, warmer states as well as tax law changes that decreased deductions for mortgage interest and state and local taxes.
Kiplinger's predicts that a shrinking population will crimp New York's ability to expand its pool of labor and potentially slow expansion.
Commenting on where the poorest U.S. states are located, the Chamber of Commerce report noted that the least wealthy states in the country are clustered in the South, with eight of the top 10 poorest states, led by Alabama at number 49 and Mississippi at 50.
Conversely, the report says the richest states are in the Northeast, led by Massachusetts at No. 2 and Connecticut taking the top spot as the richest state.
