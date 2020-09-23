(The Center Square) – Faced with a $118.2 billion shortfall at the end of the last fiscal year, New York state was unprepared for the economic challenges brought on by COVID-19, according to a new report.
Truth in Accounting, a Chicago-based nonprofit focused on government spending, has released its annual report on the Financial State of the States. New York ranked No. 41 across the country on its fiscal health before the onset of the novel coronavirus and earned a grade of “D.”
The ranking and corresponding grade were based on the premise New York had $142.5 billion available at the close of the last fiscal year to pay its $260.7 billion in obligations. The per-taxpayer burden, according to Truth in Accounting, to cover the shortfall is $17,200.
In the report, Truth in Accounting analysts pinpointed the primary sources of the shortfall.
“New York’s financial problems stem mostly from unfunded retirement obligations that have accumulated over the years,” the report states. “Of the $241.2 billion in retirement benefits promised, the state did not fund $12.5 billion in pension and $88.5 billion in retiree health care benefits.”
Sheila Weinberg, CEO and founder of Truth in Accounting, said the shortfall serves as a wake-up call to New York and all other states about the importance of tackling debt sooner rather than later.
“Nobody was paying attention to it, but now that things are horrible, those governments are having to go to the federal government,” Weinberg said in an interview with The Center Square. “They’re asking all taxpayers around the country to bail them out. Everybody needs to pay attention to it.”
Faced with a higher proportion of COVID-19 deaths and stricter lockdowns than some other areas of the country, New York state also stands to take a sizable hit in its revenue stream this year. Tentative figures, according to Truth in Accounting, hover around $32 billion.
“The uncertainty surrounding this crisis makes it impossible to determine how much will be needed to maintain government services and benefits, but New York’s overall debt will most likely increase,” the report states.
New York state’s chronically unfunded pension and health care costs – oftentimes referred to as "other post employee benefits," or OPEB – have frequently been discussed within the past decade.
In a blog post last year, E.J. McMahon with the public policy organization Empire Center pointed to lawmakers’ more recent proposals to maintain OPEB financial contributions. But the plan, McMahon wrote, without any reforms, is akin to hitting an “iceberg.”
“Because most government employees retire before reaching the Medicare eligibility age of 65 … and because retiree health premiums are separate from pensions, the cost of the OPEB promise is like a massive iceberg, with only the annual pay-as-you-go premium changes reflected in annual budgets,” McMahon said.
He continued, “Beneath the surface are unfunded long-term liabilities estimated at $91 billion for the state government, $99 billion for New York City and more than $250 billion for all levels of government.”
Last year, state Sen. Andrew Lanza, R-Staten Island, introduced Senate Bill 3854, which is currently in the hands of the Civil Service and Pensions Committee.
Lanza received bipartisan cosponsorship in SB 3854 from state Sen. Fred Akshar, R-Binghamton, and state Sen. John Brooks, D-Seaford.
In a legislative memo, Lanza justified his proposal by saying it would provide retirees with uniform coverage.
“Given the increasing costs of health care, health insurance coverage is of tremendous importance to retirees and their dependents,” Lanza wrote.