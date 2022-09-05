(The Center Square) – It was another down week for New York’s online sportsbooks, as the nine operators reported a collective handle of $194.5 million for the week ending Aug. 28, according to the state’s Gaming Commission.
That marked the seventh time in the last eight weeks that the handle – or the amount wagered by the public – fell below $200 million.
While there wasn’t a lot of betting going on, it ended up being a profitable week for the sportsbooks, which reported gross gaming revenues of $19.6 million. Because of the 51% tax New York places on those revenues, the state collected just shy of $10 million for the state’s education fund.
For the fiscal year, which started in April, New York bettors have wagered $5.45 billion, with the operators collecting $451.9 million in gross revenues. That’s directed $230.5 million into the state’s coffers.
The recent trend of low figures has little to do with the economy and instead coincides with the lack of betting opportunities available during the summer months. A recent study by research firm Betting Hero found that 86% of New York bettors like to wager on the NFL, and 76% bet on the NBA, which starts next month. That’s compared to 44% who bet on baseball and 26% who do so on golf.
With the regular season of the National Football League starting Thursday, betting activity is expected to ramp up significantly. Online sports betting started in New York on Jan. 8, and the single-highest handle week so far came during the week ending Jan. 23 – the second week of the NFL playoffs – when bettors wagered $572.6 million.
Some New York bettors have already started getting their bets in early, and not surprisingly, many of them are backing the area teams.
According to betting data from DraftKings, the Buffalo Bills are the runaway choice for New York bettors to win the Super Bowl. The Bills, the favorites odds-wise at 5½-1 to win the championship, have attracted 26% of the betting handle and 28% of the number of wagers placed by New York bettors at DraftKings in the offseason.
In addition, more than a few New York Jets fans believe their team can win its first title in 53 years. DraftKings currently lists them as a 130-1 longshot, with only five teams having longer odds to win it all. Despite those long odds, or maybe because of them, the Jets are the fourth-most popular Super Bowl pick at DraftKings among New York bettors. The team has attracted 5% of the handle and number of wagers in the state.