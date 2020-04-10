(The Center Square) – Replicating a scenario seen across the state, HeartShare Human Services of New York has been challenged as it walks the fine line of trying to maintain as much of its mission as possible while taking necessary precautions in the coronavirus era.
“As an agency that works with the intellectually and developmentally disabled, HeartShare faces unique challenges — especially in our residences, where our direct support professionals work one-one-one with I/DD individuals, and social distancing is not possible,” Larry Closs, director of communications and marketing, said in an email statement to The Center Square.
Brooklyn-based HeartShare also is at the epicenter of where the coronavirus has caused the most severe impact across the U.S. As of April 10, there were 87,725 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the five boroughs. New York City officials have attributed 4,778 deaths to the virus.
A statement on HeartShare’s website provides a snapshot of how the organization and others like it are attempting to address the most critical needs amid the pandemic.
While resident programs continue on-premises, most of HeartShare’s other services have transitioned to a virtual method through the duration of the crisis.
HeartShare staffers, for example, are reaching out to clients in the day services program daily through phone or video conferencing methods.
“I want to take this opportunity to extend a huge thanks to everyone who is doing their best to navigate uncharted waters, especially our frontline workers,” William Guarinello, president and CEO, said in the statement.
“At a time when venturing outdoors and going to work every day represents an extreme act of courage, you consistently go above and beyond and provide an unparalleled level of caring, compassion and commitment,” Guarinello said.
Other organizations, such as The Center in Manhattan, also are trying to navigate the new normal and fulfill a mission of serving the city’s LGBTQ community.
“The Center is in the same boat as everybody,” Executive Director Glennda Testone said. “We have been challenged, but we continue to serve and be resilient. This public health crisis comes first.”
In an average week, thousands of people visit The Center’s physical offices on West 13th Street. While the scenario is not possible for precautionary reasons at the moment, Testone said efforts are being made to reach out to as many people who are in need of the organization’s services as possible.
“We continue to have folks at our front desk,” Testone said, pointing out people in need can still reach out for support and resources. “We are just serving as a virtual front desk.”
As social service agencies and other nonprofits try navigating the present, many officials also are grappling with the realities of financial uncertainties of the future.
While organizations such as HeartShare have announced plans of seeking whatever tools are available from state and federal governments, donation appeals also are being sent out at the same time.
“Many of these unforeseen challenges equate to unforeseen expenses, of course,” Guarinello said in the statement. “At a time when we are implementing extraordinary measures to keep our staff and the individuals in our care safe, we are faced with the uncertainty of government support.”
Amid the concerns also are glimmers of silver linings. Testone said she has witnessed an even greater sense of connectedness between people, even though the physical aspect is absent from the equation.
“I do this job because I am endlessly in awe of this community and our resilience,” Testone said. “You see the best of humanity at a time such as this.”