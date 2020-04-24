A customer bags her groceries April 16, 2020, as others wait to pay after shopping for fresh produce, bread and other items such as protective gloves now available at Clementine Bakery in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The popular neighborhood spot removed cafe tables and replaced them with a larger table to display fresh fruits and vegetables for sale at a time when customers want those items but don't want to risk standing in line in a crowded grocery store to get them.