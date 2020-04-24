(The Center Square) – As the state with the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases on record, it should come as no surprise New York’s small business community has been hit hard by the pandemic.
“We’re dealing with two broad problems right now,” Greg Biryla, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said in an interview with The Center Square.
Because of the public health crisis and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s orders, scores of small businesses in a range of specific industries were deemed nonessential and were forced to temporarily shutter last month.
“They simply cannot function or operate as a business,” Biryla said. “They’ve had no ability to plan or predict this would happen.”
Many of the small businesses that are deemed essential have faced daunting challenges of their own, Biryla said, as residents across the state have repeatedly been told to shelter in place in their homes.
“For the essential businesses, the consumer demand isn’t there,” Biryla said. “People are only going for the necessities, so these businesses aren’t bringing in the amount of revenue they were before.”
Despite the heavy proliferation of positive COVID-19 infections and deaths, the state did not take the top spot in one recent study of small businesses suffering from the pandemic.
Researchers at personal finance website WalletHub recently ranked New York at No. 30 in a roundup of states with small businesses most impacted from the coronavirus.
“Over 43 percent of small business employees in New York work in highly affected industries, and only a small fraction of New York merchants conducted business online before the pandemic,” Jill Gonzalez, an analyst with WalletHub, said in a statement.
As might be expected, Gonzalez said New York City’s small business community has been hit especially hard by this crisis.
“Just consider the tens of thousands of restaurants and corner stores that operate in New York City alone,” Gonzalez said in illustrating the brunt of the impact in the nation’s largest city.
From his dialogue with small business owners across the state, Biryla said there was success in obtaining forgivable loans before the initial round of the federal Paycheck Protection Program dried up last week.
Although he acknowledges federal, state and local resources have offered lifelines to New York small businesses, Biryla said businesses are looking forward to the second round of small business aid passed Thursday by the U.S. House of Representatives.
“The average small business has between 30 and 60 days of cash on hand, so they’re beginning to encounter a cash crisis,” Biryla said. “These are businesses that didn’t make a bad decision. They didn’t have a bad product or marketing strategy.”
When the new program is unveiled, Biryla said he hopes it will be structured with more flexibility so proceeds can go toward a range of expenses. He pointed to utility costs, which can be costlier in some industries than others.
“We’ve had a little bit of time to think about this now,” Biryla said. “I think we have to be smart and persistent in how we deliver aide. That way, we will have an economy that is ready to roll.”