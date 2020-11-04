(The Center Square) – Republicans hold leads over Democratic incumbents in several of New York’s U.S. House races. However, just as the final results for the June primary election took weeks to determine, it appears several general election races await a similar fate.
That’s because of the number of absentee ballots that remain to be counted, and in some cases, simply arrive to county boards of elections across the state. Absentee ballots that were mailed needed a Tuesday, Nov. 3, postmark in order to be counted. According to Vote.org, ballots sent anywhere from the U.S. must be received within seven days in order to be counted. Overseas ballots, per the U.S. Vote Foundation, must be received by Nov. 16 or Nov. 18, with the latter deadline for military members only.
So far, The New York Times has been able to call two-thirds of the state’s congressional races. Some of the uncalled races show candidates with wide leads and a majority of the vote in. That includes the 11th Congressional District where Republican state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis claimed victor Tuesday night over first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Max Rose.
The Associated Press reports that more than 1.2 million New York voters submitted their absentee ballots by mail this year.
That means a race like U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi’s remains too close to call. The heavily favored Democrat – FiveThirtyEight.com gave him a 99 percent chance of maintaining the Long Island seat before Election Day – currently trails Republican George Santos by 4,230 votes with The Times reporting 72 percent of the vote counted.
The congressman’s camp certainly believe the outstanding ballots will put him over the top.
“As we await the final tally of all votes, we are confident of Congressman Tom Suozzi’s victory. It is clear that Tom will win reelection by a substantial margin,” said Kim Devlin, a senior adviser to the Suozzi campaign, in a statement early Wednesday on the candidate’s Twitter account.
Other congressional races that remain in question include:
• The 22nd District, where former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican, leads incumbent U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi by more than 28,000 votes with 80 percent counted, per the Times. Brindisi, a Democrat, beat Tenney two years ago.
• The 2nd District, which is an open seat due to the retirement of U.S. Rep. Peter King, where Republican Andrew Garbarino holds a nearly 46,000 vote advantage over Democrat Jackie Gordon. Even though the state reports nearly 290,000 votes have been counted, The Times says just 15 percent has been reported.
• The 17th and 18th Districts, where Democratic U.S. Reps. Sean Maloney and Antonio Delgado hold slim leads. Maloney leads by more Republican Chele Farley by than 6,000 votes, and Delgado holds a more than 7,200-vote advantage over Kyle Van De Water. The Times indicates both races have more than 20 percent of the vote to count.
The uncertainty means the outcomes for numerous downticket races, including for state Assembly and Senate, remain uncertain as well. However, that did not stop state Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy from celebrating Wednesday.
On a state level, he claimed the results will prevent the Democrats from securing a supermajority in the state Legislature. And he said the results up and down the ballot were a rebuke of the far-left agenda Democrats have been pushing.
“We don’t know the final end results, but we have taken a tremendous step forward toward that mission to rebuild the party and restore two-party government to the people of the state of New York,” he told reporters at a news conference in Albany.