(The Center Square) – Brian Benjamin’s resignation as New York’s lieutenant governor marks the third time in 14 years the position has been vacant. Each time, there’s been talk of changing the process of filling that vacancy.
State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, has offered a series of ideas since he first came to Albany in 2007. It includes requiring the state Legislature to approve a governor’s mid-term pick to fill the lieutenant governor vacancy. It also calls for a change in election laws to require both individuals to run as a slate in primary races.
He’s hopeful they might pick up some traction now, and he told The Center Square in an interview Tuesday that it’s time to take action.
“Once it’s passed, and that’s what I hear a lot of times, ‘These are good ideas, but it’s too late.’ So, I say, ‘Well, we should do it because it may happen again,’” Griffo said. “And now it’s happened three times. So, that’s what I’m going to say to them, ‘When are you going to say it’s time? You all agree that maybe we should do something, but then you always say it’s too late?’”
Benjamin’s resignation comes at a critical time. It’s an election year for New York’s executive offices. His departure while remaining on the ballot – for now, at least – underscores why some are calling for changes.
The way it is now, current Gov. Kathy Hochul can pick a replacement for Benjamin. That is the same process available to her after she moved into place when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned last August. After the Buffalo native became governor, she picked the then-Harlem state senator to succeed her.
Until Hochul announces a new lieutenant governor, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins serves in an acting role.
Griffo's plan would allow the governor to nominate a lieutenant governor within 30 days of the vacancy. Then, just as the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution calls for Congress to ratify the pick, Griffo’s plan would require both chambers of the New York Legislature to approve the nomination.
While that would solve one issue regarding the vacancy, the Benjamin situation presents another.
The now-former next-in-line previously secured a spot in the June Democratic primary for lieutenant governor at the state party’s convention earlier this year. State election laws require separate votes for governor and lieutenant governor in the primary. However, they run together in the November general election.
Griffo wants to change that and have candidates run as a slate in both elections.
As Griffo noted to The Center Square, the current setup can lead to an “incompatable” ticket. He noted a similar situation happened under former Gov. Mario Cuomo. Former Westchester County Executive Al DelBello beat out Cuomo’s pick for lieutenant governor in the 1982 Democratic primary.
Cuomo and DelBello would win in November, but DelBello would resign two years later, saying he was not given enough work to do by Cuomo.
That could potentially happen this year. If Hochul wins the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, she may end up running in November with a lieutenant gubernatorial candidate aligned with one of her challengers.
After Benjamin’s resignation, Diana Reyna, a candidate for lieutenant governor backed by gubernatorial candidate and Long Island U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, continued to criticize the incumbent on social media.
“Kathy Hochul lacks the judgment and experience – she’s unfit to lead,” tweeted Reyna, a former New York City Council member and deputy borough president in Brooklyn. “The Suozzi/Reyna ticket will tackle crime, rising taxes and affordability.”
Besides Griffo, Common Cause New York has said the state’s election laws need to be changed. As it stands, a candidate can only be replaced on the primary ballot now if they die, leave the state or decide to run for another office.
If Benjamin remains on the ballot, Susan Lerner, the government accountability group’s state executive director, told Spectrum News that it would give “a false choice” to nearly 6.5 million New York Democratic primary voters.
Griffo said that if New York had a divided government, it might help resolve the issue more quickly than the current system, where Democrats control both the Legislature and executive chambers. But he added that the media’s attention to the issue is helping. He said lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and the Assembly have contacted him.
He added that other ideas may also come forward, but Griffo plans to stand behind his.
“It’s not reinventing the wheel,” he said. “I just looked at the 25th Amendment and said, ‘Hey, it worked in Washington when we had to do it.’ Why shouldn’t we do something similar in New York?”