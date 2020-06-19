(The Center Square) – New York state Sen. Rob Ortt was selected by his Republican peers Friday to serve as the new Senate minority leader, succeeding John Flanagan.
Flanagan announced his resignation this week, effective June 28, to take a position with Northwell Health.
Ortt has served in the Senate since 2015 and represents a district in far western New York, including the city of Niagara Falls. He was previously the mayor of North Tonawanda for four years.
He previously was in the Army National Guard, serving from 2001 to 2008. He signed up in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorism attacks and earned a Bronze Star relating to his time in Afghanistan.
“Rob brings to the job a wealth of private sector and local government experience giving him a unique understanding of the impact of Albany’s policies,” New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy said in a news release. “A decorated war hero, Rob answered the call to serve when he was needed after September 11th, and once again, he’s answering the call when strong Republican leadership is needed to save our state.”
Ortt will lead a group of lawmakers that has been reduced to a fraction of its former size in recent years. Republicans hold 22 seats in the chamber, compared to 40 for Democrats. Before the 2018 elections, Republicans had held control of the Senate for decades.
His counterpart in the Assembly, Republican Will Barclay, hailed Ortt’s selection as the new minority leader.
“His ascension to leading the Senate Republicans has come quickly, and comes at an important time for the future of New York,” Barclay said in a statement. “As the state begins to recover from the crushing impacts of COVID-19, we also must reinforce our efforts to defeat a dangerous liberal agenda that costs too much, achieves too little and continues to drive away thousands of families and businesses every year.”
After his selection, Ortt said he would fight for party values, according to a statement published by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.
"Hard-working taxpayers, small businesses, and families from all walks of life and every region will have a fierce ally in the Senate Republican Conference," Ortt said, according to the D&C.