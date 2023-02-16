FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals nominee, Hector D. LaSalle, gives testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Jan. 18, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. New York's Senate rejected LaSalle, Hochul’s nominee to be the state's chief judge, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, an extraordinary defeat for the state's top Democrat delivered by legislative leaders in her own party. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)