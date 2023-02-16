(The Center Square) — The Democratic-controlled New York State Senate has rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee for the state’s highest court, ending a weeks-long political feud.
On Wednesday, the Senate voted 39-20 against Hector LaSalle’s confirmation as chief judge of the state Court of Appeals in a rebuke of Democratic governor's judicial nominee.
Democratic leaders said the Senate's vote on Hochul's pick for the top judicial post should put the matter to rest.
"The nomination was brought to the Senate floor, as has been requested for weeks, and unsurprisingly, it did not prevail," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, told reporters following Wednesday's vote. "There should be no further questions on the viability of this nomination."
Hochul said the Senate's vote on LaSalle's nomination was "long overdue" and stood behind her decision to nominate him for the state's highest court.
"This vote is an important victory for the Constitution," she said in a statement. "But it was not a vote on the merits of Justice LaSalle, who is an overwhelmingly qualified and talented jurist."
Hochul said she plans to offer a new nomination of a "qualified candidate to lead the court and deliver justice."
Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt said the decision by Democratic leaders to bring LaSalle's confirmation up for a vote means they are "conceding defeat in their fight against fulfilling their obligations under the constitution.”
"This is an embarrassing but not surprising defeat for a conference that has repeatedly shown a blatant disregard for the constitution," he said in a statement.
Republicans filed a lawsuit last week claiming the Senate was in violation of constitutional law requiring the chamber to hold a "full vote" on judicial nominees. The legal challenge asked the court to require the full Senate to hold a vote on LaSalle's nomination.
LaSalle, who was vying to become the first Latino chief judge, was tapped by Hochul to fill a vacancy left by the departure of Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, who stepped down in August.
But his nomination was voted down last month by the Senate's Judiciary Committee in a 10 to nine vote in a stunning intra-party rebuke of Hochul's agenda.
Ortt said he was "disappointed" LaSalle's "historic" nomination was rejected, but said Republicans "stood firm and supported the constitution" with their legal challenge, suggesting it forced Democrats to hold a vote.
"Moving forward, it is clear that both parties agree that 'advice and consent' of the Senate means a vote of the full body," Ortt said.