(The Center Square) – By a party-line vote on Friday afternoon, the New York state Senate voted to approve a proposal that Democrats say will repeal Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s emergency powers related to the pandemic. However, Republicans who have tried unsuccessfully for months to end them derided the whole process as phony.
The powers were set to end on April 30, but they had come under heavier scrutiny in recent weeks as the governor faces investigations into his administration’s handling of nursing home policy and data as well as a review of sexual harassment allegations.
Under Senate Bill 5357, Cuomo will not be allowed to offer any new orders. In addition, any directive Cuomo seeks to modify, he will need to give lawmakers or local officials in communities affected by them five days’ notice.
The bill passed 43-20. The state Assembly is also considering the bill.
The legislation also requires Cuomo to respond publicly to comments from lawmakers and officials. In addition, the administration must develop a publicly searchable database of all active orders.
Lawmakers also have the authority to end a disaster by resolution.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, said in a statement the move came because the status of the pandemic is changing.
“I think everyone understands where we were back in March and where we are now. We certainly see the need for a quick response but also want to move toward a system of increased oversight and review. The public deserves to have checks and balances,” she said. “This legislation creates a system with increased input while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected.”
On Wednesday, Cuomo noted the Democratic plan would extend the April 30 end date to match when the federal government considers the emergency over.
The Republican Senate caucus said in its statement that Cuomo has violated the public’s trust often. Minority Leader Rob Ortt called the bill “useless” and said Democratic leaders were shirking their oversight responsibilities.
“There is a dark cloud hanging over Albany and the entire State Government because of his conduct,” Ortt said. “So how do Democrats react? By further enabling his clear and multiple abuses of power, as they have for the better part of a year.”