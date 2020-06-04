(The Center Square) – The latest data on new claims for unemployment benefits in New York shows that filings dropped 56 percent from the prior week.
Numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor show that about 83,000 New York residents filed for unemployment benefits for the week ending May 30. That’s a significant drop from the previous week’s 189,000 filings and the second biggest decline in the country, behind South Dakota.
Since the state’s economy was largely shut down by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in mid-March, about 2.5 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in New York. For the week ending March 14, the last week before the spike in coronavirus cases led to the shutdown, New York saw only 14,272 jobless claims.
New York’s worst week during the shut down for new claims was the week ending April 11, when about 395,000 people filed for benefits. The latest numbers, while down significantly from that peak, are still about six times higher than the pre-shutdown data.
Much of New York state is in what Cuomo calls “phase two” of the reopening plan, which progressively allows more and more sectors of the economy to begin ramping up activity. New York City, once the epicenter of the national epidemic, is set to enter phase one on Monday.
Nationally, about 1.9 million people filed for unemployment, according to the latest numbers, bringing the national total during the 11 weeks of the outbreak to more than 42 million. Florida had the largest jump in new claims with a 17 percent increase. California, the most populous state, led the nation with more than 230,000 claims; New York was fifth-highest.