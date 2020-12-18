(The Center Square) – First time claims for both traditional unemployment and the COVID-19 program for freelancers and independent contractors both fell last week in New York, according to a U.S. Department of Labor news release. However, not all of the unemployment news was great for the Empire State.
New York reported 50,023 initial claims for traditional unemployment insurance (UI) for the week ending last Saturday. That’s down 7.4 percent from the week prior. Ongoing claims through the week of Dec. 5 also were on the decline. The 393.644 ongoing claims represented a 4.2 percent drop from the preceding week.
Meanwhile, opening claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) fell by 10.1 percent to 28,181 last week. Ongoing claims also were on the decline. The 1.1 million workers still received those checks through Nov. 28. That was down by more than 78,000, or 6.7 percent.
For ongoing claims in both programs, New York reported the second-highest total of any state, with only California posting higher totals. However, Texas, thanks to its 4.5 percent increase in ongoing UI claims is now fewer than 2,000 claims behind New York.
The state did post an increase in the number of ongoing claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). That program, which extends unemployment benefits by 13 weeks, saw 749,766 file claims for the week ending Nov. 28, up 4.8 percent from the previous week.
While New York’s initial numbers were on the decline, those figures grew nationally. The Labor Department reported 885,000 first-time UI claims last week, up 23,000 or 2.6 percent from the previous week. Those numbers, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and state and local emergency orders that have forced shutdowns or reduced operations for businesses, are still significantly higher than a year ago when only 229,000 filed.
PUA first-time claims jumped by 9.6 percent nationally to 455,037.
Ongoing UI claims fell nationally by 5.4 percent to 5.5 million, while PUA continued claims rose 8 percent to 9.2 million.