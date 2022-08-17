(The Center Square) – Local sales tax revenue in July grew by nearly 12% from last year. That’s according to a release from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
New York’s counties and 18 cities reported $1.77 billion in sales tax revenues last month. While that’s an 11.9% increase from the $1.59 billion generated in July 2021, the figure also represents a 17.2% drop from the $2.13 billion in sales tax receipts for June.
Through the first seven months of the year, New York municipalities and counties have collected $12.47 billion in sales tax revenues, an increase of 15.7% from the same timeframe last year.
The 40-year high inflation rate may contribute to the increase from last year. However, DiNapoli noted that the sales tax figures also take into account the gas tax holiday that some county governments enacted earlier this year as gas prices reached unprecedented heights. The state also implemented a holiday on its portion of the gas tax. The holiday, which reduces the cost of gas by about 16 cents a gallon, went into effect on June 1 and will run the rest of the calendar year.
“Statewide local sales tax collections growth continued to be strong in July, despite the participation of many counties in the gas tax holiday,” the comptroller said. “However, it is important that local officials continue to monitor economic factors that impact overall sales tax revenues.”
New York City collected $775.8 million last month, a 19.5% increase from July 2021. However, 10 cities or counties reported declines from July 2021 to last month.
The largest decline was reported in Monroe County, home to Rochester. The $46.8 million collected last month was 4.6% lower than the previous year’s total.
Onondaga County, where Syracuse is located, saw a roughly $100,000 drop, or 0.4%, to $35.2 million last month.
Other larger metro areas reported increases. In Albany County, the $26.8 million raised was 8.4% better than July 2021, and the $82.1 million in Erie County last month marked a 7.2% increase from the same month last year.
New York City suburbs also had strong gains from year-to-year. The $68.2 million in sales taxes in Westchester County represented a 7.1% increase, while Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk counties generated $286.3 million, up 9.7% from the $261 million raised in July 2021.