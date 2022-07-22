(The Center Square) – New York’s plan to have an independent review of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was welcomed by critics of policies state officials implemented during the early stages of the health emergency.
Those same critics have questions about the plan Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.
The state issued a request for proposals solicitation for consulting firms to conduct an after-action review of the state’s activities during the pandemic. Hochul said the selected consultant’s report would identify what worked and didn’t and give the state a “blueprint” for handling future crises.
Bill Hammond, the senior health policy fellow for the Empire Center, called Hochul’s announcement “welcome, if belated progress.” However, he also had hoped the governor would establish a public commission instead of seeking an outside consultant.
“This likely means that the researchers will not have subpoena power to obtain records or compel testimony, nor conduct hearings to solicit public input,” Hammond said. “The researchers would also report to the governor rather than directly to the public – creating a risk that politically sensitive findings and recommendations could be buried or altered.”
Hochul has pledged to be transparent since succeeding Gov. Andrew Cuomo nearly a year ago. Cuomo resigned in the wake of a scathing independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations. However, at the same time, the former governor was under investigation for his administration’s handling of the pandemic.
The Cuomo administration policy most criticized was its order to send COVID-19 patients to nursing homes during the early weeks of the pandemic. The move was meant to free up hospital beds for other COVID-19 patients. However, a short time after the policy was instituted, deaths skyrocketed.
There were accusations that the administration then downplayed the deaths that occurred at nursing homes, with New York Attorney General Letitia James issuing a report that while the total number of deaths was accurate, it also found the number of deaths attributed to nursing homes was underreported by as much as 50%.
Assemblymember Ron Kim, D-Queens, who chairs the Assembly Committee on Aging, and has been a sharp critic of the nursing home policy, said in a statement that the independent review needs to address the impact of 9,000 COVID-positive patients being sent to nursing homes and answer why Cuomo and his officials sought to hide the “accurate death toll.”
Kim also wants an explanation for why nursing home operators were given “broad” immunity that stripped patient rights.
“These are the open-ended questions that I, and the families I represent, are eager to learn from the report,” Kim said.
Responses to the RFP are due Aug. 17. The state expects to award the one-year contract around Sept. 20 and have the review begin in November.
Hochul said she wants the contractor to provide initial findings within six months and anticipates releasing the full report within a year.
“As much as I’d love to say, ‘I thought we’d be able to launch this when the pandemic is gone,’ it is becoming clear to me that it’s not gone,” Hochul said. “So, we’re not going to wait any longer to start some analysis.”